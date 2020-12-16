Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 7, 2020 94 NOT PROVIDED FEE, JOSEPH B to FEE, JOHN C IV Property Address: 23 NORCREST DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12432 Page: 0478 Tax Account: 047.19-3-54 Full Sale Price: $1.00 GML DEVELOPMENT LLC to PARKHURST, MICHELE Property Address: 261 LAURA DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12432 Page: 0487 Tax Account: 074.11-6-15 Full Sale Price: $5,500.00 14420 MACHONKIN, HEATHER ...

