Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 7, 2020 171 NOT PROVIDED COX BUILDING PROPERTY, LLC Property Address: 2829 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $157,202.78 JMCC OF ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 556 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $84,000.00 ONDERDONK, ERIC Property Address: 157 S MAIN STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: ...

