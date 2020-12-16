Don't Miss
Home / News / Real estate tax advantages in CARES Act end with 2020

Real estate tax advantages in CARES Act end with 2020

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 16, 2020 0

Time is running out for commercial real estate investors with qualified improvement property to take advantage of significant tax savings provided by the CARES Act. Interior renovations and upgrades made to qualified improvement property (QIP) can be depreciated in full immediately instead of carrying the expense over 39 years, if that deduction is taken in tax ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo