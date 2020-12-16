Second Circuit – Trademark infringement: Car-Freshner Corp. v. American Covers

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Trademark infringement Polaroid factors – Product confusion Car-Freshner Corp. v. American Covers 19-2750-cv Judges Newman, Raggi, and Bianco Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of its claims of trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and unfair competition. One of the allegedly infringing marks uses the same two words of the senior user’s mark ...

