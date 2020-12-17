Don't Miss
Home / News / Former police chief subpoenaed

Former police chief subpoenaed

Rochester City Council investigating Prude case

By: Bennett Loudon December 17, 2020 0

Rochester City Council is going to court to force former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony and documents related to the death of Daniel Prude. Daniel Prude, 41, was fatally injured on March 23 after being restrained by Rochester police. Prude was under the influence of PCP and having a mental ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo