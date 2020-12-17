Fourth Department – College disciplinary procedures: John Doe 1, et al. v. Syracuse University

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department College disciplinary procedures Due process – Code of conduct John Doe 1, et al. v. Syracuse University CA 19-01226 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The petitioners were among several pledging members of a fraternity at the respondent university who had participated in a videotaped roast of current members before ...

