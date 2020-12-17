Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Medicaid reimbursement: Elderwood at Amherst v. Zucker

December 17, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medicaid reimbursement Arbitrary and capricious – Medical basis for services Elderwood at Amherst v. Zucker CA 19-00643 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination by the Medicaid Inspector General after a final audit of Medicaid claims paid to the ...

