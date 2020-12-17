Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Fitts

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Reasonable suspicion – No description of vehicle People v. Fitts KA 18-00872 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the police lacked reasonable suspicion to stop ...

