Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 8, 2020 73 NOT PROVIDED MAMOONE, THERESA to PSALM 105 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 194 ARAGON AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12433 Page: 0570 Tax Account: 077.07-3-36 Full Sale Price: $110,000.00 USA/HUD to FRUMUSA, ANTHONY Property Address: 885 SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12433 Page: 0573 Tax Account: 080.02-2-40.1 Full Sale Price: $83,400.00 14420 FAGAN, JULIA A et ano ...

