Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 26, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT COLEMAN, BRUCE 1070 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: KASOLAS, MICHAEL G Amount: $67,066.52 COLEMAN, EMMANUEL M 50 EDITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 COLLIGAN, MEAGHAN A 10007 BIG ROCK ROAD, SILVER SPRING MD 20901 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $200.00 COLLINS, DERRICK J 68 HUMBERT STREET, GENEVA NY 14456 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: ...

