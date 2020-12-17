Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 8, 2020 119 NOT PROVIDED 2745 WEST RIDGE ROAD HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2745 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $1,287,564.76 RICH, KAELYN E & WAFFLE, SARAH A Property Address: 86 WILMINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 14420 FAGAN, JULIA A Property Address: 590 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

