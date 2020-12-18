Don't Miss
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19; 1,700 have died

1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19; 1,700 have died

By: The Associated Press and The Marshall Project December 18, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The ...

