Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Traffic stop: People v. Pena

Court of Appeals – Traffic stop: People v. Pena

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Traffic stop Objectively reasonable mistake of law – Probable cause People v. Pena No. 45 Memorandum Background: A police officer stopped the defendant’s car because of a non-functioning center brake light. The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and two counts of operating a motor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo