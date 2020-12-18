Don't Miss
Home / News / High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN December 18, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives. The court's decision Friday, led by its conservative justices, is not a final ruling on the matter ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo