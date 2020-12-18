Don't Miss
Home / News / Law firm wants hearings held remotely

Law firm wants hearings held remotely

City lawyers insist on in-person meetings

By: Bennett Loudon December 18, 2020 0

A law firm representing clients with claims against the city of Rochester is going to court because city attorneys are insisting on in-person meetings despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The New York City law firm Roth & Roth LLP has several clients involved in legal action against the city. Such cases typically begin with a 50-h ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo