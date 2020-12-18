Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec 9, 2020.

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec 9, 2020.

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 9, 2020 72 14420 BOLLING, PATRICIA R to GIGLIO, PATRICIA J Property Address: 2335 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12434 Page: 0292 Tax Account: 028.01-1-2-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 BENTLEY, KATHERINE I to ANZALONE, DENISE C Property Address: 633 REED ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12434 Page: 0520 Tax Account: 129.02-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 PARKWAY ...

