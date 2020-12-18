Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 27, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 27, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE RAJU GLAM SQUAD 587 JEFFERSON AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - JOHNSON, JER RONNE 171 MICHIGAN ST UP, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SPARKS, SARA CATHERINE 21 HILLINGDON COURT, HENRIETTA NY 14467 - - BOWICK, THERESA L 43 NORTHVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 ...

