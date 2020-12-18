Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 26-27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 26, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT COOPER, DALLAS A 292 AMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $338.00 COOPER, DALLAS A 292 AMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $188.00 COUNCIL-GRIFFIN, RAE-QUON C 525 FLINT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $213.00 CRAWFORD, COLLEEN M 1117 N WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ...

