Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 27, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AKINLAWON, OLAYINKA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $48,098.37 ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,399.40 GEO MAR HOLDINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,135.14 LIEN RELEASE ATLANTIC FUNDING & REAL ESTATE LLC Favor: BOARD OF DIRECTORS CANAL POND OFFICE ASSOCIATION INC 130 CANAL LANDING BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY CALLAN, TARA M Favor: USA/IRS KING, ROBERT L Favor: USA/IRS LAYNE, DAN Favor: ...

