Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 9, 2020 100 NOT PROVIDED SLOOTEN, CHARLES VAN JR Property Address: 10 BEAMAN ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $10,000.00 14445 ELIZABET MANCHOLA & PADRON, ELIER MANCHOLA Property Address: 116 EAST MAPLE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $142,800.00 1445 DEHOLLANDER, MELISSA A & YACONO, JOHN C Property Address: 229 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo