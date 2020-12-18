Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 27, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 27, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY GIANECHINI, DUAL Appoints: ROBERTS, JOHN H MORREALE, BARBARA Appoints: MEADOWS, LISA POTWIN, DANIEL L Appoints: POTWIN, MEGAN A SILVA, JOSE Appoints: SILVA, JOSE MIGUEL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo