Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 28, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE VIBRANT PAINTING 21 WOODSIDE LANE, PITTSFORD NY 1434 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FLAHERTY, THOMAS J 1244 STOCKBRIDGE RD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - BARBER, RAY JR 108 STRONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DELANCY, LATONYA 195 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DROS, JOSE ANTONIO ...

