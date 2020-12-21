Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 27, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 27, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT BENNETT, CHRISTOPHER E Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BETHEL, ALTHENIA S Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BILE, YOHAN I Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BOIANO, PETER J Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BRADWELL, KITA S Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BRERETON, JAMAL S Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BROWN, CASSONDRA B Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BROWN, SAMIRIA C Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: BURKE, TIMOTHY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo