Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 28, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY COOPER, LUCILLE Appoints: MAXWELL, ROBERT M DURR, MARGARET M Appoints: DURR, DAVID P FOSTER, LILLIAN Appoints: FOSTER, ADRIANA P GOLDSTEIN, MARSHALL F Appoints: GOLDSTEIN, LOREN

