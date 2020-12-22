Court of Appeals – Sex Offenders: People v. Superintendent, Adirondack Correctional Facility, et al.; People v. Breslin, et al.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offenders Post-release supervision/Parole – NYC Department of Homeless Services – Sexual Assault Reform Act People v. Superintendent, Adirondack Correctional Facility, et al.; People v. Breslin, et al. No. 74 & 75 Judge Fahey Background: At issue are constitutional challenges to the practice of temporarily confining level-three sex offenders in correctional facilities, after the time ...

