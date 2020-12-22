Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Miranda waiver: People v. Jones

Fourth Department – Miranda waiver: People v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Waiver – Unequivocal expression People v. Jones KA 18-00609 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act. He argues that statements made by him to a police detective ought to have been suppressed. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, taking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo