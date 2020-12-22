Don't Miss
Judge refuses to free defendant on bail

Limits of Bail Reform Act at issue

By: Bennett Loudon December 22, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court justice is refusing to free a man accused of a probation violation claiming the issue is not covered by the state’s Bail Reform Act. Defendant Kaliek Francis is being held in the Monroe County Jail under an order issued in Oct. 14 by state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. after Francis ...

