Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 29, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED STETSON, JESSICA LYNN 761 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - CHISOLM, PAUL JOSEPH 397 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - KETTLES, CHARLES 337 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - HARVEY, ASHLEY 293 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HAMMER, ELISABETH H 156 COBB ...

