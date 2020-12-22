Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 28, 2020

By: Jason Whong December 22, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 28, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT IBARRONDO, KHADIJAH 2188 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: SHEAR EGO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF HAIR DESIGN, INC. Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $5,060.60 MALHI, GURPREET S 112 CHARIT WAY, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $2,570.00 MISSEL, MAXWELL J 119 N BROOKLYN AVENUE, WELLSVILLE NY 14895 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 WALUKONIS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo