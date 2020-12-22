Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 29, 2020

December 22, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 29, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY 2011-12 OPPORTUNITY FUND 6-1 LLC Appoints: KC WILSON BAUERSCHMIDT, GAIL Appoints: BAUERSCHMIDT, CHARLES W BRITTON, MARLA J Appoints: COLASANTO, ADAM W CISTERNINO, MICHAEL C Appoints: CISTERNINO, JOANNE B DEMART, JOSEPH D Appoints: DEMART, JOSEPH D DEMART, LINDA A Appoints: DEMART, JOSEPH D HEPBURN, DONNA M Appoints: TREVETT, MARGARET H ILIEVSKA, LILJANA Appoints: ILIENSKI, ILIJA KOLB, EMILY ...

