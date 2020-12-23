Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Post-release supervision: People v. Long

December 23, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Post-release supervision Plea – Properly apprehend sentencing discretion People v. Long KA 18-02106 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant argues that the court failed to apprehend the extent of its sentencing discretion. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified ...

