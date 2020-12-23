Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Lorquet v. Timoney Technolgy Inc.

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Lorquet v. Timoney Technolgy Inc.

December 23, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Hazardous condition – Duty of care Lorquet v. Timoney Technolgy Inc. CA 19-01018 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when the plaintiff slipped and twisted his knee while stepping over a wind row of snow in the ...

