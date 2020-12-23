Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 30, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALEXANDER, JAMES J. JR. 228 MILFORD STREET 26, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $4,303.82 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT CAMMARONO, VINCENT M Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: ORONA, RUBEN Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: ROBERTS, LATOYA M Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL INC. Amount:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo