Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 14, 2020 170 NOT PROVIDED 905 PARK LLC Property Address: 905 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $210,000.00 GLAZER, KENNETH & GLAZER, KENNETH Property Address: 580 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $400,000.00 JORDAN, ANNE LOUISE Property Address: 25 HARDWOOD HILL ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo