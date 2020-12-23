Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 30, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANTONOFSKI, DRAGA Appoints: ANTON, ROBERT DOBBINS, MARGERY A Appoints: RENICK, SARAH E DUNN, GEORGE T Appoints: DUNN, BETTY C FICO, VIRGINIA Appoints: TAYLOR, JOANN E HRYHORENKO, MARILYN Appoints: HRYHORENKO, JEFFREY ROZENBERG, ORIT Appoints: ORTIZ, ORLANDO YANG, KEVIN H Appoints: CAMMARATA, STEVEN M Powers of Attorney Recorded November 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY AUERHAHN, TIMOTHY Appoints: AUERHAUN, KATHLEEN AUERHAUN, KATHLEEN Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo