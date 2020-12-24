Court of Appeals – Adoption: Matter of Marian T.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Adoption Adult with developmental disabilities – Consent and capacity Matter of Marian T. No. 49 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue in the underlying adoption proceeding is whether the adoption was categorically precluded because the adoptee, an adult woman with a significant developmental disability, did not have the capacity to give her consent. Ruling: The Court of ...

