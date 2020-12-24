Don't Miss
Home / News / COVID, legislation, lawsuits signal change in college sports

COVID, legislation, lawsuits signal change in college sports

By: The Associated Press EDDIE PELLS December 24, 2020 0

The coronavirus was only one factor in a chain of events that consumed college sports in 2020, and is poised to do more of the same in 2021 and beyond. The virus, combined with the harsh spotlight that shined on racial inequality in the United States, further exposed the exploitative side of a system that relies ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo