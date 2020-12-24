Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Maldovan v. County of Erie

Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Maldovan v. County of Erie

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Municipal liability Justifiable reliance – Voluntary undertaking Maldovan v. County of Erie CA 19-01338 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County  Background: The plaintiff commenced consolidated actions to recover damages for pain and suffering, as well as for wrongful death of the decedent, after she was killed by her mother. An investigation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo