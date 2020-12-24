Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 15, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 15, 2020 88 14420 MENSING, JOSHUA C et ano to ROGERS, TRAVIS et ano Property Address: 26 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12437 Page: 0147 Tax Account: 069.10-5-14 Full Sale Price: $141,000.00 14450 BRUNO, FRANCESCO G et ano to SHELDON, ALAN Property Address: 131 SOUTH MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12436 Page: 0630 Tax ...

