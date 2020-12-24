Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded NOv. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded NOv. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 2, 2020 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ADAMS, TRACEY J 715 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: TOPS MARKETS LLC Amount: $2,149.54 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABERT, KURT E. et ano 145 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: BARKLEY, SCOTT Attorney: ALOI, PAUL M Amount: $8,435.62 BEYMA, JULIE ANN et ano 760 OLD COUNTRY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: LONG POND VENTURE LLC Attorney: ANDREWS, JAIME MICHELLE Amount: $5,176.12 COGEN, THOMAS ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo