Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 2, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN HENDERSON, BONNIE C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,734.58 LIEN RELEASE 7 LAWRENCE STREET INC Favor: USA/IRS CAMPBELL, PEGGY A Favor: USA/IRS HILBERT, WANDA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 4102 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ZIERVOGEL, ELMER Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 84 MOSLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ZIERVOGEL, ELMER Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 84 MOSLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

