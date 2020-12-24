Don't Miss
Home / News / NY law requires parents in prison be housed closest to kids

NY law requires parents in prison be housed closest to kids

By: The Associated Press December 24, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new bill signed into law in New York will require incarcerated parents be housed in prisons closest to the homes of their children. More than 100,000 children around the state have at least one parent in prison, many serving time in facilities several hours away from their families. "Children should not be ...

