Appeals court orders resentencing

Appeals court orders resentencing

Judge ‘failed to exercise discretion’

By: Bennett Loudon December 29, 2020 0

A state appeals court has ordered a defendant to be resentenced because the judge did not explain the reasoning for the sentence. Defendant Eric L. Ruise pleaded guilty in September 2017 to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before state Supreme Court Justice Thomas E. Moran in Rochester. In a decision released Dec. 23, the Appellate ...

