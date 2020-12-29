Don't Miss
Home / Law / Eviction, foreclosure protection extended until May 1

Eviction, foreclosure protection extended until May 1

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 29, 2020 0

Tenants financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic will not face eviction proceedings until at least May 1, thanks the latest legislative action in New York. The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 prevents residential evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the pandemic. The bill, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo