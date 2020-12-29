Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY Deeds Recorded December 17, 2020

December 29, 2020

Deeds   Recorded December 17, 2020            71   14420 BERNHART, STEPHEN C to MANNA, KEVIN Property Address: 744 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12438 Page: 0267 Tax Account: 069.02-2-8 Full Sale Price: $30,000.00 14428 GARY E JOHNSON, LLC et ano to MICHAEL L PIPER, LLC et ano Property Address: 18-22 SOUTH MAIN STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12437 Page: 0680 Tax Account: 143.13-3-7 Full Sale Price: $350,000.00 PEACOCK, WILLIAM J ...

