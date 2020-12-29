Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY Doing Business As Recorded November 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 5, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT RIDGES BRIDGES FOOD SERVICE 132 NORTH MAIN STREET APARTMENT 1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - MOORE, RIDGE TYLER 132 NORTH MAIN STREET APARTMENT 1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - SHIVA TRADING CO 90 CHURCHVIEW LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DATTA, JATINDER M 90 CHURCHVIEW LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - SWEET POTATO PIE PLACE 190 ...

