Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY Judgments Recorded November 4-5, 2020

Monroe County, NY Judgments Recorded November 4-5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 4, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DEJESUS, ASHLEY M. 156 TAMARACK DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $1,111.52 HARRIS, CLAY A DBA COUNTRYWIDE CONSTRUCTION 51 ERIE STATION ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $631.39 JOHNSON, JANICE LYNN 6458 DICK ELLIOTT ROAD, BRYAN TX 77807 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo