Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY Mortgages Recorded December 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY Mortgages Recorded December 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 17, 2020             98   14420 ROGERS, DAVID & ROGERS, VICKI L Property Address: 9 DEER TRACK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $220,000.00 14428 MICHAEL L PIPER, LLC & MICHAEL L PIPER, LLC Property Address: 16 SOUTH MAIN STREET, NY Lender: GARY E JOHNSON, LLC Amount: $350,000.00 ORLANDINI, ALBERT J & ORLANDINI, MARCIA Property Address: 12 ROCHELLE DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo