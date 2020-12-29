Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY Powers of Attorney Recorded November 5, 2020

Monroe County, NY Powers of Attorney Recorded November 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 5, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURNE, MARK C Appoints: YANNIE, MATTHEW FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-3 Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC SUTLIFF, GENE P Appoints: SUTLIFF, TAMMY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo