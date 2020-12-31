Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Trine

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Trine

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Inspection sticker – Extension documentation People v. Trine KA 19-00014 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of driving while intoxicated. He argues that it was in error for the court to deny his motion to suppress evidence obtained following a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo